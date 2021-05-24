Football
Nadroga out to win at home
March 13, 2022 12:14 pm
Losing some key players this week, Nadroga is not backing down on the challenge Labasa will bring today.
The side will be running in without Osea Vakatalesau and Kalivati Sivoi who are nursing an injury from last weekend’s encounter.
President Mohammed Ali says they will go in with the same confident spirit despite the setback.
Ali adds being at the bottom of the points standing is disappointing and they are going in today for the 3 points.
Nadroga and Labasa are yet to register a win and are at the bottom of the table.
The Digicel Premier League continues this afternoon with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.
You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|10
|SUVA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|10
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|NAVUA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|NADROGA
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
