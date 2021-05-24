Nadroga out to win at home

Losing some key players this week, Nadroga is not backing down on the challenge Labasa will bring today.

The side will be running in without Osea Vakatalesau and Kalivati Sivoi who are nursing an injury from last weekend’s encounter.

President Mohammed Ali says they will go in with the same confident spirit despite the setback.

Ali adds being at the bottom of the points standing is disappointing and they are going in today for the 3 points.

Nadroga and Labasa are yet to register a win and are at the bottom of the table.

The Digicel Premier League continues this afternoon with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga - Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi - Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



