Nadroga not relying on past results

Nadroga and Bua football teams will go head to head today in the first leg of the senior division playoff.

Both teams are looking for a winning start as they eye for a place in the premier division next season.

The two teams have met twice this season during the Courts IDC, with Nadroga coming out victorious on both occasions.

However, Nadroga head coach Johnny Williams says they are not relying on past results.

“All we have to do is just to come out and win. We are not underestimating them. We’ve beaten them twice and I feel we can do it again.”

Nadroga takes on Bua today at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The second round will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next Saturday.