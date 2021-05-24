Football
Nadroga maintains three-game winning streak
April 3, 2022 2:04 pm
Alo Yankson lifts Ronesh Kumar in jubilation after he scores the winner for Nadroga against Nasinu.
Nadroga continued its three-game winning streak after a 2-1 win against Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League at Prince Charles Park today.
Nadroga came in strong in the second half after a goalless first half left the side empty-handed.
Nasinu was awarded a penalty in the 5th minute after a dangerous foul from Nadroga goalkeeper Jione Naitau was committed in the penalty box.
Jasnit Vikash made no mistake kicking right into the corner as Nasinu led 1-0 at half-time.
Nadroga came in strong to equalize the scores in the second spell.
Eto Yankinson took on the Nasinu defense and squared the ball into the middle of the box as replacement striker Taniela Raubula hit into the goal.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|14
|SUVA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|9
|+5
|14
|NADROGA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|9
|BA
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NASINU
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|NADI
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Nadroga went for its second goal from substitute Ronesh Kumar.
Kumar kicked from the corner which deflected off Isikeli Tivoli and went straight into the goal in the 73rd minute.
Ronesh Kumar scores the winner for Nadroga
It was too late for Nasinu to try and match up against Nadroga.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|03 Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|03 Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|03 Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|03 Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|27th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
