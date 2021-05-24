Home

Football

Nadroga maintains three-game winning streak

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 2:04 pm
Alo Yankson lifts Ronesh Kumar in jubilation after he scores the winner for Nadroga against Nasinu.

Nadroga continued its three-game winning streak after a 2-1 win against Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League at Prince Charles Park today.

Nadroga came in strong in the second half after a goalless first half left the side empty-handed.

Nasinu was awarded a penalty in the 5th minute after a dangerous foul from Nadroga goalkeeper Jione Naitau was committed in the penalty box.

Jasnit Vikash made no mistake kicking right into the corner as Nasinu led 1-0 at half-time.

Nadroga came in strong to equalize the scores in the second spell.

Eto Yankinson took on the Nasinu defense and squared the ball into the middle of the box as replacement striker Taniela Raubula hit into the goal.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6420103+714
SUVA6420149+514
NADROGA6303511
-69
BA5302105+59
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU7214811-37
NADI520369-36
NAVUA6204911-26
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

Nadroga went for its second goal from substitute Ronesh Kumar.

Kumar kicked from the corner which deflected off Isikeli Tivoli and went straight into the goal in the 73rd minute.


Ronesh Kumar scores the winner for Nadroga

It was too late for Nasinu to try and match up against Nadroga.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
03 Apr - Sunday12:00PMNasinu1 - 2NadrogaPrince Charles Park
03 Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi-SuvaPrince Charles Park
03 Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua-RewaUprising Ground
03 Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa-LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
27th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2 BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1 NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


