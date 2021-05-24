Nadroga maintains three-game winning streak

Nadroga continued its three-game winning streak after a 2-1 win against Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League at Prince Charles Park today.

Nadroga came in strong in the second half after a goalless first half left the side empty-handed.

Nasinu was awarded a penalty in the 5th minute after a dangerous foul from Nadroga goalkeeper Jione Naitau was committed in the penalty box.

Jasnit Vikash made no mistake kicking right into the corner as Nasinu led 1-0 at half-time.

Nadroga came in strong to equalize the scores in the second spell.

Eto Yankinson took on the Nasinu defense and squared the ball into the middle of the box as replacement striker Taniela Raubula hit into the goal.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 BA 5 3 0 2 10 5 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 5 2 0 3 6 9 -3 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Nadroga went for its second goal from substitute Ronesh Kumar.

Kumar kicked from the corner which deflected off Isikeli Tivoli and went straight into the goal in the 73rd minute.



Ronesh Kumar scores the winner for Nadroga

It was too late for Nasinu to try and match up against Nadroga.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 03 Apr - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 1 - 2 Nadroga Prince Charles Park 03 Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi - Suva Prince Charles Park 03 Apr - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Rewa Uprising Ground 03 Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Labasa Prince Charles Park Round 6 27th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 2 Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa 2 - 2 Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



