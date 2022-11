Nadroga kicks off IDC campaign on a high

The Nadroga football team kicked off their 2022 Digicel Women’s IDC campaign on a high after beating Navua 2-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park in the second match of day one.

Both teams were locked at nil-all until the breather.

The Stallions came back strongly in the second half and found the back of the net in the 63rd minute through Elenoa Tuvoutua.

Mereoni Tiqe increased their lead three minutes later for a 2-nil final scoreline.

Nadroga faces the defending champions Labasa in the first match tomorrow at 9:30am while Navua plays Rewa at 1:30pm in its second pool match.

Ba is currently playing Suva in the third match of day one while Labasa will face hosts Rewa in the final match today at 3:30pm.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Friday Ratu Cakobau Park 18 November 9:30AM Nadi 0 - 2 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 18 November 11:30AM Nadroga 2 - 0 Navua Group A 18 November 1:30PM Ba - Suva Group B 18 November 3:30PM Labasa - Rewa Group A DAY 2 - Saturday Ratu Cakobau Park 19 November 9:30AM Labasa - Nadroga Group A 19 November 11:30AM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 19 November 1:30PM Rewa - Navua Group A 19 November 03:30PM Suva - Nadi Group B DAY 3 - Sunday Ratu Cakobau Park 20 November 09:30AM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 20 November 11:30AM Rewa - Nadroga Group A 20 November 01:30PM Labasa - Navua Group A 20 November 03:30PM Ba - Nadi Group B Saturday SEMI-FINALS 26 November 10:30AM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Semifinal 1 26 November 1:45PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group A Semifinal 2 Sunday Prince Charles Park 27 November 1pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL