Nadroga iron out weaknesses before Suva clash

Finishing continues to be an issue for the Nadroga Football side despite an impressive outing last week against Nadi.

The Stallions held the Green Machines to a 1-all draw, and Head Coach, Kamal Swamy says a few areas of weaknesses were exposed which they hope to iron out prior to this week’s clash with Suva.

He adds they have what it takes to beat the defending DPL champions.

“There’re areas we need to tidy up but good to see that Nadroga is playing possession football, they made them run and it was unfortunate the opportunities we created we couldn’t finish it’.

The DPL matches continues this Sunday, where Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Nadroga and Rewa/ Lautoka on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.