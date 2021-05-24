Nadroga hungry for a win

Nadroga will need to dig deep in order to get its first win this weekend in its Digicel Premier League clash against Labasa.

The first three matches weren’t what they had expected, conceding 10 goals and coping four red cards and they’ll want to turn things around this Sunday.

The Stallions will be taking a new strategy this week and has roped in the services of former national rep Archie Watkins to assist the team.

Coach Nadeem Mohammed says discipline is a major concern.

“We have conceded 10 massive goals in three ninety minutes matches and four red cards in those three matches. That is the reason why we the coaching panel are looking at our defense and shaping the defense as well as the discipline.”

Nadroga will face Labasa at 2pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before the Nadi and Rewa clash at 4pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10 SUVA 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 NAVUA 4 2 0 2 9 9 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 NASINU 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 NADROGA 3 0 0 3 1 10

-9 0

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.



