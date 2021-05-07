Nadroga football reflects on league journey so far

The Nadroga football side is taking this break as a time to reflect on its past Digicel Premier League performances.

The Stallions have not recorded any win after six games.

Nadroga FA President Mohammed Ali says finishing is their major weakness and the entire team should take its time to think of ways to better address this.

“Some of the boys are just realizing now that it’s totally different soccer. We have actually played nearly all the teams, some we played after five, some after six years so it’s a big eye-opener.”

Ali says while they want to observe all COVID-19 safety measures in place, they are also reminding their players to continue with individual training.

He says there should a change in their performance when the league resumes especially with some of their former players expected to join including Sunny Deol.

The DPL is postponed indefinitely and will resume two weeks after the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.