Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned says banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|Drivers urged to remain focused while behind the wheel|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|
Full Coverage

Football

Nadroga football reflects on league journey so far

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 5:30 pm

The Nadroga football side is taking this break as a time to reflect on its past Digicel Premier League performances.

The Stallions have not recorded any win after six games.

Nadroga FA President Mohammed Ali says finishing is their major weakness and the entire team should take its time to think of ways to better address this.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the boys are just realizing now that it’s totally different soccer. We have actually played nearly all the teams, some we played after five, some after six years so it’s a big eye-opener.”

Ali says while they want to observe all COVID-19 safety measures in place, they are also reminding their players to continue with individual training.

He says there should a change in their performance when the league resumes especially with some of their former players expected to join including Sunny Deol.

The DPL is postponed indefinitely and will resume two weeks after the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.