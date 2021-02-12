Nadroga focuses on next DPL match

The Nadroga football side is hoping to field some of its new players in this week’s Digicel Premier League clash against Suva.

The Stallions started its league campaign with a 2-all draw against Nadi last weekend, but Head Coach Ramesh Sharma is hoping for a different outcome this time around.

Sharma says the side are yet to unleash their full potential.

“We are looking ahead to our next game and ofcourse we have to improve and there are players who will be getting some game time so we can develop our players.”

Nadroga will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Ba will meet Nadi at 2pm and Rewa will battle Lautoka at 4pm, both matches will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva meets and Labasa takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Lautoka-Rewa and Nadi-Ba matches on Mirchi FM.