Nadroga determined for a win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 20, 2021 4:38 pm
[File Photo]

Nadroga is leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the Digicel Premier League clash against Navua on Sunday.

After a few friendly matches against Rewa, the Stallions have pin pointed some of its weaknesses that it’ll need to iron out before the much anticipated clash against the Giant Killers.

Nadroga football President, Mohammed Ali says they respect their opponents, but will be coming in for a win.

“We still need to work hard to play Navua in Navua, we have a lot of respect for Navua and we definitely need to work hard for this game.”

Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort ground at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium, and Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Both matches kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

