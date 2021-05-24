Nadroga coach wants a win over Rewa

Nadroga coach Kamal Swamy knows they’re not out of the woods yet, and will need a win to maintain their place in the Premier division.

Though the Stallions are still undefeated and four points clear from relegation, Swamy knows in football anything can happen.

Since Swamy is taking over as coach for Nadroga, they’ve won one match and have had four draws.

The school teacher says the players have adapted well in his style of coaching.

Nadroga will face Rewa this weekend and Swamy believes it will not be an easy clash.

He adds transitioning is one area they’ll need to work on.

Nadroga will host Rewa at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

In other matches, Ba meets Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm, Labasa will face Nadi at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Suva battles Lautoka also at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.