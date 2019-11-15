Football
Nadroga celebrates IDC senior division victory
October 17, 2020 4:05 pm
Nadroga football fans gathered this morning in Sigatoka Town to celebrate their Courts IDC senior division win.
It was a sea of yellow as people marched through town commemorating the team’s performance.
This was an important celebration for Nadroga as the IDC win will boost the players’ performance in the coming games.
Nadroga defeated Bua 3-0 in the IDC senior division final.
The Nadroga football team's Courts IDC senior division victory celebrations.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports
Posted by FBC News on Friday, October 16, 2020
