Nadroga braces for two tough matches

The Nadroga football side is not out of the woods yet with its place in the premier division also at risk.

Nadroga is second from last in the Digicel Premier League points standings with nine points, four clear from bottom-placed Navua with five.

The Stallions will need to win its last two matches to stay clear of relegation.

Article continues after advertisement

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5

Coach Kamal Swamy says the team is aware of the factors at stake.

“It will be a tough match again as Lautoka wants to win and for sure we need to focus as Navua is not very far away from us.”

Nadroga hosts Lautoka on Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 4pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Ba takes on Rewa at 2pm before Suva battles Labasa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium while Nadi faces Navua at Prince Charles Park at the same time.

The live commentaries of the doubleheader at the ANZ stadium will air live on Mirchi FM.

Tonight, Labasa faces Lautoka at 7 at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of this match live on Mirchi FM.