Football

Nadroga back on track

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 5:00 am

Nadroga is slowly getting back on track after recording three consecutive wins in the Digicel Premier League.

The side did not have a good start to the season but has been showcasing a positive record.

Nadroga President Mohammed Ali says the main issue in previous games was the discipline of player’s which is what they have been working on.

Ali says through consistent training and practice the players are getting better at their craft.

“We had some problems with discipline prior to these games so the discipline is improving and with disciple the victory is coming and hard-work is paying off slowly”

Ali says they will ensure not to drop the ball as they want to maintain an unbeaten run.

Nadroga now has nine points and is on fourth place on the DPL standings.

