Nadroga/ Ba match moved to Lautoka

The Nadroga versus Ba Digicel Premier League match has been moved to Lautoka’s Churchill Park this Sunday.

The match was initially scheduled for the Fiji Football Academy in Ba.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says considering the bad weather conditions, the ground will not be playable by Saturday.

The match will be played at 3 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Labasa and Navua match has been confirmed for 1.30 pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.

The other matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Suva Womens will play Ba Womens in the Digicel Women’s Super League at 12pm.

At 2pm, Suva will host Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm.