Nadroga appoints Sharma as interim coach

The Nadroga Football Association has appointed former mentor Ramesh Sharma as its interim coach for this season.

Sharma takes over the reign from Johnny Williams who helped the Stallions qualify to the premier division this year.

Association President Mohammed Ali says Sharma is no stranger to Nadroga football as he had previously coached the team in the premier division as well as the age group teams.

Ali says Sharma possesses the caliber that’s needed to drive the Stallions to greater heights.

“Right now in Sigatoka we did not have anyone that has the caliber we see in Mr Sharma. So we just appointed him as the interim coach.”

Sharma will be assisted by former Nadroga and national striker Radike Nawalu.

The Nadroga football team will have their first training session next Tuesday.