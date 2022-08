Nadroga Football Side. [File Photo]

Nadroga came from behind to seal a 2-all draw against Rewa in the Digicel Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last night.

Rewa took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half.

Rewa’s Neemish Prasad scored the opener in the 10th minute, followed by Abbu Zaid who doubled the lead in the 20th minute.

Nadroga came out firing in the second half two equalize with two goals.