Nadroga and Rewa DPL venue yet to be confirmed

There’s still no confirmation on where Rewa will host Nadroga in round five of the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

With Ratu Cakobau Park still under repair, Rewa hosted their first home game at the ANZ Stadium in round one, however, they were visitors in their last three matches.

The Delta Tigers are scheduled to host Nadroga on Sunday but they are still looking for a venue.

FBC Sports understands some options for Rewa include hosting Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, playing at the ANZ Stadium or meeting the Stallions at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Looking at other DPL round five games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park, while Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

All matches will be held on Sunday at 3pm.