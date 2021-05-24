Home

Football

Nadroga and Navua match moved to Saturday

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 4:15 pm

The Digicel Premier League match between Nadroga and Navua will now be played on Saturday.

It will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 4pm.

Fiji FA has confirmed hosts Nadroga has opted for the match to be played on Saturday.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday at 4pm.

The winner of this match maintains its spot in the premier division while the losing team faces relegation.

In other matches, Ba faces Labasa tomorrow at 7pm at Churchill Park.

Labasa goes on to face Lautoka at 3pm but before that Suva meets Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the doubleheader on Mirchi FM.

Rewa takes on Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

