Nadroga and Nadi play to a stalemate

It couldn’t be described more than a see-saw encounter as Nadroga held Nadi to a 2-all draw in its first Digicel Premier League match.

Excited to make its premier league appearance after quite some time, the hosts wanted a win at their home ground.

But things didn’t quite work out as anticipated as Nadi equalized minutes after their two goals were netted.

Article continues after advertisement

Veteran Osea Vakatalesau drew first blood with a beautiful header following a cross by new inclusion Jibola Afonja beating Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson.

The celebration of the home-packed crowd didn’t last long as Rahul Krishna caught the Nadroga defenders napping minutes after.

Both teams were tied 1-all at the breather.

Nadroga took the lead once again in the second half with Vakatalesau getting his double from a free-kick.

Again the home crowd went from celebration cheers to instant complaints as Nadi equalized less than two minutes after to Napolioni Qasevakatini.

Tensions grew towards the last few minutes of the match with indiscipline creeping in as both teams pushed for the winner.