Football

10 men Labasa hold Nadroga to a draw

Filipe Naikaso
November 21, 2021 5:19 pm

Nadroga and Labasa fought to a nil-all draw in the Digicel Premier League match today at Lawaqa Park.

It was an entertaining match from the first whistle as both sides displayed some wonderful touches.

However, the wet ground conditions also played a huge factor as the finishing passes were not connecting.

Article continues after advertisement

A few players were even slipping during critical moments of their attack.

Labasa had to play with 10 men after 20 minutes of the first half as Ashneel Raju was shown a direct red card for retaliating after a foul.

Nadroga then tried their best to capitalize on the extra man, however, Labasa ran a vacuum-tight defense in the back.

Both sides also tried to press and find gaps however the final critical passes lacked.

It was the same story in the second spell for Nadroga and Labasa, searching for the breakthrough that would earn them 3 points.

Nadroga had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after a through pass to striker Rusiate Matererega that found him one on one with Babasiga Lions goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva.

However, Mataisuva read the strike well and denied the host.

Stallions Coach Kamal Swamy says they could have won the game.

‘I think so we had a lot of chances and Labasa was one man down and we should have capitalized but unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize’.

Labasa Coach Ravnil Pratap was a relieved man after the match and says they’ll need to regroup for their next match.

‘Even though we had a nil-all draw, it’s a win for us away from home and when we were 10 men down so still hats off to the boys’.

The two sides both got a point each.

 

