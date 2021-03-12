Nadroga and Ba to clash after 5 years

Returning to the premier division after five years, the Nadroga football side is slowly proving their worth in the Digicel Premier League.

The Stallions are one of the unbeaten teams after two rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

Nadroga drew 2-all with Nadi in its first match and managed to hold defending DPL champions Suva to a 1-all draw last weekend.

Coach Ramesh Sharma was impressed with the first two results but he says they need to start winning games.

Round three of the DPL continues this week with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on today.

The three games on Sunday sees, Suva playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

[Source: Fiji FA]