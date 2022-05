Nadroga and 10-man Ba play to a stalemate

Cambridge Farms Nadroga had to settle for another draw after being held 1-all by RC Manubhai Ba.

Nadroga captain Tomasi Tuicakau scored the fastest goal of the tournament just 25 seconds after kick-off.

The Stallions midfield delieverd on the assignment early, setting up favorably for Tuicakau to slot home the goal.

Article continues after advertisement



Nadroga captain Tomasi Tuicakau scored for Nadroga

Ba had to play with only 10 men on the field when Peceli Sukabula was red carded in the 44th minute.

But this did not stop the Men-in-Black from applying pressure to the home side with experienced players like Saula Waqa and Malakai Tiwa leading the charge.

A number of attempts by Waqa were stopped by goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia.

But Sevanaia’s effort could only be so much that he spilled a curling long range free-kick by Praneel Naidu and the scores were locked.

The results mean both teams will need to win their last two games to qualify for the semi-finals.

Nadroga meets Nasinu at 6pm tomorrow while Ba faces Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 REWA 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 BA 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0