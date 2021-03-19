Nadroga an unpredictable side says Labasa Coach

The unpredictable nature of the Nadroga football side is something that will be a threat to Labasa in today’s Digicel Premier League clash.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap says Nadroga has a lot of depth in squad and will test the Babasiga’s defense.

He adds they will try and counter Nadroga in all aspects of the game.

“They have very experienced, mixed of experience and young boys. I think they are unpredictable in the game. We have to go prepare 100 percent.”

Labasa will meet Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm today.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.

In tomorrow’s matches, Suva faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Navua will battle Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches on Sunday will be played at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva vs Nadi match on Mirchi FM and the Lautoka vs Ba match on Mirchi FM Facebook page.