Nadroga all out for maximum points

Nadroga will be hungry for maximum points when they meet Rewa in round five of the Digicel Premier League today.

The Stallions have yet to register a win while the Delta Tigers secured its first victory in round four against Navua.

Nadroga football President, Mohammed Ali says they need to start winning matches and avoid being confined in a vulnerable position on the table.

“The results speak, we play such good soccer, we have possession but our scoring is weak. What we do in the ground, we are not able to show it on the field in real-time.”

Ali adds as they approach mid-season, mistakes cannot be entertained as all teams will fight to seal their place in the premier division.

Nadroga battles Rewa at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At the same venue at 4pm, Lautoka hosts Suva.

Navua faces Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua while Nadi takes on Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.