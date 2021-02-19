Nadroga aims for win in first VPL match

The Nadroga football team will play its first premier league match on Saturday since being relegated in 2016.

The side will host the Shalen Lal coached Nadi team on their home turf at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

President Mohammed Ali says the team is excited to take on a top flight team like Nadi and they aim for nothing less than a win.

He says the aim will become a reality if they have the support of fans and families.

“We have prepared well for the game against Nadi and we are going for a win. We are just calling on people out there, the Nadroga fans to wear yellow and come in big numbers to support the team on Saturday.”

Mohammed says winning their first match will be special for the team as they’ve worked hard for the past five years to get them back to premier division.

The two teams will clash at Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 5pm.

Also on Saturday, Labasa takes on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Two games will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Suva hosts Rewa at the ANZ Stadium while Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.