Football

Nadroga aims for better finish

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 2, 2022 4:23 pm

The Nadroga Women’s football team will be working on improving its ranking in the Digicel Super League this season.

The Stallions finished third last year but want to go a step higher this time around.

Coach Garfield Coster says they’re still trying to bring in some players for this season and add more depth to the team.

“Players have been staying away from training for reasons that they know and we are trying our best as team officials to rope them in and to help them have a good season this season. Last season we finished third and we hope to move on from that and target the second position.”

Nadroga is on a bye this week and will play next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues on Wednesday.

Lautoka will play two games this week starting with Nadi at Churchill Park at 7:30pm and will travel to Labasa for their clash on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

