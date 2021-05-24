Nadroga aims for a win in first DPL match

The Nadroga football side will be gunning for a win in its first Digicel Premier League outing this weekend against Navua.

Aware of Navua’s home ground advantage, Nadroga President, Mohammed Ali says they’ve opted to take the underdog tag.

The Stallions is still yet to name a coach but are working under the guidance of players Jibola Afonja and Osea Vakatalesau.

Ali says they do not want a repeat of last year’s performance.

“We are actually planning from way ahead we want to win from our first game. We do not want to look at the last game when things are decided. Also, it was a thing when we come from the senior division to premier grade it is a whole new platform.”

Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday at 3pm.

Also on Sunday is a triple-header at the ANZ Stadium, Nasinu faces Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm, while Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can watch the triple-header on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas it will cost US $30.