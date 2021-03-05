Nadroga aims for a win at home ground

Nadroga football will play its first premier league match at their home ground and is calling on fans to show up in large numbers.

President Mohammed Ali says they want to start the season on a high and a win on their home ground will be special.

Ali says they are coming into the league as a senior team having high hopes for a successful year.

He says this will be possible with the support of families and fans.

“We are just asking the people out there, the Nadroga fans to come in big numbers, wear yellow and come support Nadroga. We have prepared well for the game against Nadi and we are going for a win.”

Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Suva battles Rewa at ANZ Stadium while Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka vs Navua match on Mirchi FM.