Football

Nadroga aiming for first DPL win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:54 pm
Newly appointed Nadroga Coach Kamal Swamy

Newly appointed Nadroga Coach Kamal Swamy has a mammoth task on Sunday as the side prepares to take on Navua in the Digicel Premier League.

With only one week into the job, the school teacher says there is a lot of work that needs to be ironed out.

Nadroga currently sits at the bottom of the points table and has yet to register a win.

Swamy says this is something he is hoping to improve heading into the remainder of the competition.

“Depends on the player what they want if they want to survive they will play their hearts out. So we will do our best and getting one point will be good enough.”

Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park and Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi-RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva-BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua-NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA641164+213
REWA632183+511
LABASA624020+210
NADI623187+19
BA62136607
SUVA621334-17
NAVUA612346-25
NADROGA602439-62

