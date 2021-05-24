Nadroga aiming for first DPL win

Newly appointed Nadroga Coach Kamal Swamy has a mammoth task on Sunday as the side prepares to take on Navua in the Digicel Premier League.

With only one week into the job, the school teacher says there is a lot of work that needs to be ironed out.

Nadroga currently sits at the bottom of the points table and has yet to register a win.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy says this is something he is hoping to improve heading into the remainder of the competition.

“Depends on the player what they want if they want to survive they will play their hearts out. So we will do our best and getting one point will be good enough.”

Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park and Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium 24th October - Sunday 4:30PM Navua - Nadroga Uprising Ground Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

Points Standing