Nadroga a win away to join Premier Division

The Nadroga football team is just a win away for a Premier Division promotion.

The Stallions thrashed Bua 3-nil in the first leg of the Vodafone Senior League Final Playoffs at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Johnny Williams coached side led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Leisari Qalica and Waisea Tale.

Veteran Osea Vakatelasu scored the third goal in the 56th minute to seal the victory.

The young Bua side could not match up with the experienced Nadroga outfit as the Westerners did not allow them any room to settle down with their fast-pace play.

The second round will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next Saturday.