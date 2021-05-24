Home

Football

Nadogo Women aim for upsets

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 12:24 pm

Nadogo women’s soccer team is looking to create another big upset in their second match of the Vanua Levu Digicel Senior Women’s League.

They thrashed the Seaqaqa women’s team 19–nil last weekend.

Coach Krishneel Goundan says they will play with as much pride and vigour when they play against Dreketi on Saturday.

And, he says they will come as a much better side compared to their first game.

They have identified areas of weakness and have regrouped for their second match.

This is the first time for the Nadogo Women’s Team to be part of Fiji Football sanctioned matches.

The Nadogo Women’s Team currently leads the points table with three points.

Taveuni, Savusavu, Bua Dreketi, Seaqaqa and Nadogo are part of the senior competition in Vanua Levu.

Meanwhile, A doubleheader will be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA431061+510
SUVA431085+310
BA420284+46
NADI32015506
NAVUA42029906
TAILEVU NAITASIRI41125504
NASINU411245-14
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA402227-52
NADROGA3003110
-90

