Nadogo, Taveuni keep Presidents Cup final chances alive

The Nadogo and Taveuni football sides both have chances of playing in the Presidents Cup senior division final on Sunday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nadogo drew 1-all against a spirited Taveuni outfit 1-1 at Bocalevu Muslim Primary School ground in Wailevu today.

Ratu Sepesa Sawaki scored for Nadogo in the 13th minute while Samuela Kiniboi netted the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

Nadogo earlier beat Dreketi on Wednesday in their first match 1-0 and now have four points on the table.

If Taveuni beat Dreketi tomorrow then they’ll also have four points which means it’ll come down to goal difference to determine who makes the final from group two, however, if the garden island side loses, then Nadogo goes through.

The President’s Cup is for the six senior teams from the North including Nadogo, Taveuni, Savusavu, Dreketi, Seaqaqa and Bua.