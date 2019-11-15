Nadogo ends IDC campaign with a win

Nadogo ended their Courts Inter District Championship Senior League campaign on a high note edging Tavua 3-1.

The Vanua Levu based side came out firing at the Uprising Sports Centre today, giving Tavua a good run in the first quarter.

Nadogo’s Viliame Vakayadra came barging through the Tavua defense to score the sides first in the 15th minute.

Nadogo led 1-nil at halftime.

It did not end their for the Nadogo as they came in attacking giving the mighty Tavua team a good run.

Kiniviliame Koroibulileka put one through for Nadogo in 53rd minute to give them a 2-nil lead.

Tavua kept fighting hard and were rewarded with a goal from Manasa Drua in the 65th minute.

The fatigue cost Tavua the match giving Nadogo another chance at goal fron Shamal Lal in the 68th minute.

Nadogo held Tavua till the final whistle and walked away victors.

Mohammed Yunus says Nadogo have now shifted they focus to next season.