Nadi's semi-final hopes still alive

All in One Builders Nadi came from two goals down to hold Glamada Investments Rewa to a 2-all draw in the Digicel Fiji FACT at Lawaqa Park.

Rewa enjoyed a 1-0 lead at half-time when Samuela Nabenia with an individual brilliance scored after 19 minutes of play.

The side was pumped in the second half, looking promising as they went on the attack.

Their patience paid dividends when Nabenia again with an individual effort scored his second in the 58th minute.

Pressure mounted on the Marika Rodu-coached side when the Jetsetters were building momentum in attack seeing Tevita Waranivalu penalized for fouling a player in the penalty box.

Substitute Jaygray Sipakana took the penalty and made no mistake.

Complacency in the Rewa defense gave leeway to the experienced Sakaraia Naisua to net Nadi’s second and lock the scores.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy says they knew they had to get at least a point to stay alive in the competition.

The Jetsetters face 4R Electrical Labasa on Sunday at 8pm while Rewa meets Bakers Fresh Lautoka tomorrow at 8pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 REWA 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0