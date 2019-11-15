Lautoka work on fitness

It will be a repeat of the 2019 Fiji FACT semifinals as Lautoka takes on Nadi in its first playoffs.

Lautoka is hoping for a different outcome this time around after going down to Nadi 3-2 last year at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Looking at their Vodafone Premier League match against Rewa last week, one area Lautoka Coach Aginesh Prasad wants to iron out is player’s fitness.

Prasad says it will be a whole new ball game come match day.

“We will come prepared for Fiji FACT that’s for sure there is also some work to be done. Especially our fitness level and structure-wise we need to work on our structure.”

Lautoka host Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 21.

The first match will be between Ba and Nasinu at 1.30pm at the same venue.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 22 Suva will face Navua at 1pm and Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm. Both matches will be played at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.