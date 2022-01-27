Nadi wins penalty shootout to finish third

Nadi has beaten Lautoka 7-6 in a penalty shootout to finish in third place in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship today.

Though it was the third and fourth place playoffs it was as if the two teams were playing in the finals.

Nadi featured brothers William and Shaheel Valentine, Mohammed Ayman and Mohammed Arian, who lit up the Vodafone Arena.

Lautoka kept their core squad in the first half with the likes of Taniela Waqa, Zibraaz Sahib, and Junior Wantatha.

For a team that lost to Nadi 5-0 in the pool stages, the Blues was a whole new team.

Veteran Waqa was at it again for the Blues, showing his experience to put them on a 1-0 lead.

The Green Machine replied with a goal from Arian to tie the score 1-all just before the break.

Lautoka returned confidently in the second half and with assistance from Zibraaz Sahib, Abbu Zahid was able to put them back in the lead.

Shaheel Valentine scored the equalizer minutes later and the game ended in a 2-all draw.

Nadi was able to score five goals from Shaheel Valentine, Mohammed Arian, William Valentine, Surjason Sami, and Mohammed Shalmeen, while Lautoka scored four from Zibraaz Sahib, Wilson Doedoke, Abbu Zahid, and Junior Wantatha after Jino Leomauri missed the last goal.