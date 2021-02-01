Nadi wary of unbeaten Labasa

The Esy Kool Nadi side is aware that they’ll be playing against the form team in the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

Nadi will be playing against Labasa who is the only unbeaten team in the DPL.

The Babasiga Lions haven’t conceded any goals so far this season and Nadi head coach Shalen Lal said they’ll have to prepare accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal says they realize that Labasa is strong in defense and the jetsetters will try to find a way to counter them.

Nadi hosts Labasa at 3pm on Sunday.

In other DPL games on Sunday, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre while Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the Rewa and Nadroga match venue is yet to be confirmed.