Nadi wary of southerners

Nadi football remains firm on its stance to go top of the Digicel Premier League points table.

The team is currently third on the table with eight points after round five of competition.

Team Manager Abdul Khan says for them to make an impact on the standings, they must first tackle the daunting hurdle of playing Navua tomorrow.

“We respect the Navua team. They’re a good team with a number of experienced players.”

He says the team is aware of the challenges to come particularly playing on the artificial turf.

Nadi takes on Navua tomorrow at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

In other games, Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm, Rewa battles Ba at Churchill Park at 1pm before Nadroga takes on Lautoka at 3pm .

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadroga/ Lautoka and Rewa/Ba match on Mirchi FM.