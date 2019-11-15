Nadi wary of Rewa despite 1-nil lead

The Esy Kool Nadi football team is still wary of Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa despite a 1-nil lead in their Fiji FACT semifinal.

The two sides will resume playing from the second half after the match was abandoned due to the unplayable ground condition last weekend at Subrail Park.

Coach Kamal Swamy says the Delta Tigers will be dangerous as they would have mapped out a comeback plan during the one week break.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy says he has told the team to play as if it’s still nil-all.

He says preparations have been good also and the break has also given them more time to work on a few issues.

Rewa takes on Nadi on Saturday at 11.45am.

The second semifinal will see Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa facing Vinz Workz Suva at 1pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1pm.