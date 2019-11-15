Nadi wants to avoid playing catch up against Rewa

The Nadi football team wants to avoid playing catch up against current Vodafone Premier League leader’s Rewa during their clash this weekend.

Coach Kamal Swamy says their comeback win against Lautoka last week was by luck however they do not want a repeat.

“Of course yes we don’t want to chase a game against big teams and we are lucky we won against Lautoka but against Rewa, its in Rewa, we have to see that we don’t chase the game but play with our game plan.”

Swamy says it will be a tough match for them as Rewa have not lost a game since round 1 of the league.

However he says, the players have been putting in the extra yards and are hoping they come out on top in Nausori.

Nadi will play Rewa at 3.30pm this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports and commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva hosts Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Labasa battles Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre at 4pm between Navua and Ba.