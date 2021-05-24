Football
DPL match in Nadi postponed
March 17, 2022 12:22 pm
The Nadi and Ba match scheduled to be held at Prince Charles Park on Sunday has been postponed.
Fiji Football has confirmed earlier today due to unforeseen circumstances, the board has approved of the postponement.
The Association will later confirm a new date for the match.
Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.
Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.
At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.
All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|13
|SUVA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|13
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|6
|NASINU
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADROGA
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|Postponed
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
