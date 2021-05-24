DPL match in Nadi postponed

The Nadi and Ba match scheduled to be held at Prince Charles Park on Sunday has been postponed.

Fiji Football has confirmed earlier today due to unforeseen circumstances, the board has approved of the postponement.

The Association will later confirm a new date for the match.

Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu - Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi Postponed Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa - Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



