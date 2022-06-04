Nadi Veterans go for back to back win

[Source: Fiji Football / Facebook]

Defending champions Nadi Veterans are on a quest to secure another win in the RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Fiji FA International Veterans Tournament.

The western side is through to the quarter-finals and will play Nasinu Masters later today at 7pm at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

In the second quarter-final, NZFFI Team Lautoka will face Rewa Masters at 7.50pm.

At 8.40pm, Fiji Western Kings FC will play AUFFI All Stars and Rewa Legends will face Nasinu Legends at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final matches will also be played at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park today as defending champions Suva takes on Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka at 5pm.

Before that, 4R Electrical Labasa will face RC Manubhai Ba in the semi-final at 2.30pm

The final will kick off at 3pm tomorrow.