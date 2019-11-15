Nadi use local league as build up for VPL

The Nadi football team will use its local league tournament as a buildup and preparation for players ahead of their VPL clash with Ba.

Striker Rusiate Matererega says the league will be a test for the players after a week break.

“We’ve been preparing from last week and coming into this week you can see our local league started off before the IDC but most of the players got the rest before the tournament. The league is to give some game time for the boys.”

Matererega says they will need to also polish up a few areas before the crucial match.

The jet setters who currently sit 4th on the ladder with 6 wins and 5 losses will be aiming to get back on track following a dismal IDC tournament.

They take on Ba this Saturday at 3pm.

Another game on Saturday will see Labasa host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday, Suva faces Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium and Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.