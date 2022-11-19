Nadi upset Suva in IDC

Newly promoted Nadi created an upset today beating Suva 3-1 in the Digicel Women’s Inter District Championship.

Anatoki Udite stood out for Nadi and could’ve scored another two goals in the first half after being given space to move by the Suva defenders.

Udite showed class and used her speed upfront and scored their first goal before Lewamanu Moce of Suva equalized for a 1-all scoreline at the break.

Suva fell apart in the last quarter of the match allowing Monica Liku and Kalesi Waqa to net another two goals for the jetsetters.

Meanwhile, Ba is the only team through to the semifinals after two rounds.

Nadi will meet Ba tomorrow at 3:30pm and Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 9:30am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other games today, Labasa beat Nadroga 3-2, Ba thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 7-0 and Rewa also thumped Navua 7-0.