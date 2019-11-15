Nadi to restore lost pride in Fiji FACT

Defending Fiji FACT champion Nadi will be looking to restore lost pride in the last tournament of the 2020 season.

This comes as fans have voiced their frustration towards the team’s performance in the recently concluded Vodafone Premier League.

President Ashwan Singh while urging fans to be patient with the team, says retaining the Fiji FACT crown will not be easy.

“I know we are going to play Lautoka first, and Lautoka will host that one and that game we need to really win it to get 3 points and into the second round in Labasa.”

Nadi is in Group B with Lautoka, VPL champions Suva and Navua.

The Jetsetters are the second most successful team having won the tournament five times.

The first round of the Group stages will be played on Saturday, November 21 at Churchill Park and Sunday, November 22 at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The tournament proper starts on Wednesday, November 25th at Subrail Park in Labasa until Sunday, November 29th.