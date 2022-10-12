Nadi to host Pacific Cup next month

Prince Charles Park. [File Photo]

Five local top teams from this season will battle against overseas sides in the upcoming Pacific Community Cup.

The tournament will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of next month.

It returns after a lapse of two years as it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms Nadi as host will be part of the tournament.

Nadi will be joined by Fiji FACT and Courts Inter-District Championship winner, Suva as well as three other top-performing teams this year.

Lautoka is the defending champion defeating Labasa 1-0 at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland in 2019.