Nadi to be without captain during Courts IDC

The Nadi football team has suffered a major setback ahead of the Courts IDC as captain Avinesh Waran Suwamy has been ruled out due to an injury.

Coach Kamal Swamy says Avinesh Waran was injured during a training session a few weeks ago.

However, he says there are capable players that can fill his boots.

Swamy says he is also pleased with the players during training.

“The players are focusing on their formation they will playing against the 3 teams that are in our pool and what they are going to do, so the approach by the players are very good.”

Nadi last won the IDC title way back in 2002, in 2015 they reached the final but lost to Ba 2-nil.

The Jetsetters have also won the coveted trophy 6 times.

The Courts IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.