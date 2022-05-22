Nadi thumps Navua in Fiji Fact

All In One Builders Nadi has thumped Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua 4-2 in the Digicel Fiji FACT today.

Nadi looked to have stolen the game in the first half with a 2-nil lead at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

A throw-in from Rahul Krishna in the 11th minute, to William Valentine, who neatly passed to Jaygray Sipakana, who fed the ball to Barrie Limoki.

Limoki placed the ball at the back of the net to give them an early lead.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 POOL B TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

The Green Machine continued to press on the Navua defense and it paid off once again.

A long-range kick from Eshan Kumar outside the box just before the halftime break gave Nadi a 2-nil lead.

Nadi made a few changes in the second half bringing in Tuiba Batiratu and resting youngster Nikesh Singh.

Batiratu did justice, coming in to net the third goal of the match, putting Nadi in a comfortable 3-nil lead.

Navua also made a few changes to its lineup, resting Vineet Chand and bringing Brian Charitar.

Nadi was a bit lax in the second half giving Navua an opening to score.

The combination of brothers Brian and Matthew Charitar, gave Isake Naduvu the opportunity to score and put them back into the game.

It was not long before Brian broke through the Nadi defense again to slot in the second goal.

Navua proved to be a worthy opponent keeping Nadi on their toes coming in strong in attack.

The westerners were a better side with Sipakana slotting in another goal just before the full time whistle.