Nadi team boosted by three new players

Fans can expect a much stronger Nadi side this weekend following the acquisition of three new players.

Former Ba players Avinesh Waran Suwamy, Sakaraia Naisua and Ritik Prakash have received the green light to play for the Nadi side.

Naisua, Prakash and Suwamy who was once known as the David Beckham of Fiji will make their debut in the green jumper this Sunday in their Vodafone Premier League match against Lautoka this Sunday at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other matches this weekend, Labasa takes on Navua at 1.30pm tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa while Rewa will host Nasinu at 3pm at the Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

[Source: Fiji Football]