Nadi suffer a heartbreaking loss

The Nadi soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 1-nil loss to Labasa during their Vodafone Premier League match today.

Nadi was hoping to get a win at home and move into the second position on the table with the final round to be played next week.

However, in the 17th minute, Labasa’s Ilisoni Logaivou neatly headed in the ball as the visitors took an early lead.

Labasa also fielded a young team as they’re focused on the upcoming Fiji Fact.

Nadi tried to equalize throughout the first half however they could not get past the Babasiga Lions defence.

It was the same story also in the second for the host who relentlessly tried to score but their finishing was not on point.

Labasa kept their cool in the second spell and made sure their defence stood tall until the final whistle.